AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $144.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.78. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

