ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €12.50 ($12.76) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.20 ($11.43) to €11.10 ($11.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a €13.25 ($13.52) target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($11.63) to €10.40 ($10.61) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

AAVMY opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $17.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

