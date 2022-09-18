Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA) Short Interest Down 32.3% in August

Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Abri SPAC I Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASPA opened at $10.02 on Friday. Abri SPAC I has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I in the first quarter valued at $858,000. CVI Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abri SPAC I by 12.6% in the second quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 200,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 22,528 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I in the fourth quarter valued at $2,066,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I in the fourth quarter valued at $2,952,000. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Abri SPAC I Company Profile

Abri SPAC I, Inc intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination involving one or more businesses or assets. It focuses on identifying companies that provides power transformation and technology in a range of managed industries, including financial/insurance services.

