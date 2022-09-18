Abyss (ABYSS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $130,349.00

Abyss (ABYSS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Abyss has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Abyss has a total market cap of $3.75 million and $130,349.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,890.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00057365 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005522 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00064726 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00076889 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

ABYSS is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

