ACENT Hits Market Cap of $2.00 Million (ACE)

ACENT (ACE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, ACENT has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. ACENT has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ACENT alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $507.81 or 0.02553024 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00113131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00832904 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ACENT’s official website is acent.tech.

Buying and Selling ACENT

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.