Achain (ACT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $60,951.00

Achain (ACT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $60,951.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

