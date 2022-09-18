ACT Wealth Management LLC Has $679,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ACT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.4% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.6% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 37,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its stake in Chevron by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Chevron by 3.0% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 14.7% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $156.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.37. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $93.31 and a one year high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

