Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.17.

GOLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Trading Down 2.2 %

GOLF opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Acushnet had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

Institutional Trading

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Acushnet by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 20,979 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter worth about $358,000. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.



