Addison Capital Co Has $4.70 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Addison Capital Co lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,785 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.7% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $124.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.34 and a 200 day moving average of $140.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

