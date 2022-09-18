Addison Capital Co Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Addison Capital Co decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

NYSE MRK opened at $87.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

