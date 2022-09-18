Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $340.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wolfe Research from $470.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s current price.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.35.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $299.50 on Friday. Adobe has a 1-year low of $292.14 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $396.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after buying an additional 211,062 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

