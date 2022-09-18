Adshares Hits Market Cap of $73.44 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Adshares has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $2.38 or 0.00012091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $73.44 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007632 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00014392 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000682 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00013286 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 30,825,523 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.