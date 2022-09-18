Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAP. Stephens cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $166.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.80. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after purchasing an additional 482,858 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,848,000 after purchasing an additional 420,878 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 404,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,161,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.