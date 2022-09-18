Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.16

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 3368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Advanced Info Service Public Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09.

Advanced Info Service Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.0769 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Advanced Info Service Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 26 GHz, 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

