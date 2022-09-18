AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 692 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $59,060,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,162,000 after buying an additional 64,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

Shares of GD stock opened at $227.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.86. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.