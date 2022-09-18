AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 692 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $59,060,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,162,000 after buying an additional 64,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at General Dynamics
In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
General Dynamics Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of GD stock opened at $227.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.86. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Dynamics (GD)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.