AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.4 %

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $227.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.86. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

