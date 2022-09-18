AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,481,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,443,000 after purchasing an additional 418,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,676,000 after purchasing an additional 113,197 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,810,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,385,000 after purchasing an additional 292,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after purchasing an additional 659,078 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDU. Bank of America downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 0.7 %

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.56.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Featured Articles

