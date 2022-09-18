AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $354,824,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,629,000 after buying an additional 639,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,696,000 after buying an additional 457,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $39,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

NYSE:DFS opened at $100.91 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.72 and a 200 day moving average of $105.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

