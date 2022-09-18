AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 7,958 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,059 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,049 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 36.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 276.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 79.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $66.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.94.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.