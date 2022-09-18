AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 7,958 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,059 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Devon Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Devon Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Devon Energy by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,220 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 79.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.94.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.