AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,374 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

IBTX opened at $68.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.57. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.82 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $151.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $100,926.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,586.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $100,926.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,586.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $662,648.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,212.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

