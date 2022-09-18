AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,484 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.0% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $18,145,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.0% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,279,020 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.21.

MRVL stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $56.01.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

