AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.67.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

