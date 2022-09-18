Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 548 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 33.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordson by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 59,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after buying an additional 20,356 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Nordson by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.20.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN stock opened at $218.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

