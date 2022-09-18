Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,842,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,936,000 after purchasing an additional 561,360 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 53,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 102,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,383,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,410,000 after purchasing an additional 87,860 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CAG opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile



Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

