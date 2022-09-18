Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in PPG Industries by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Redburn Partners raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.41.

PPG stock opened at $117.48 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

