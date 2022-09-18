Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $190.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.