Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.13% of Fulgent Genetics worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLGT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $41.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.55. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $109.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLGT. TheStreet cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Fulgent Genetics

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,094.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,094.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

