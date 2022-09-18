Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 13,136 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,136 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,032,000 after purchasing an additional 505,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,479,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,794,000 after purchasing an additional 37,268 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,393,000 after purchasing an additional 618,845 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average is $98.69. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $94.20 and a 52-week high of $108.59.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

