AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Short Interest Up 24.2% in August

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 918,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

AeroVironment Price Performance

AVAV stock opened at $92.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,842.97 and a beta of 0.50. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $114.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,799,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,502 shares of company stock worth $629,770 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Featured Articles

