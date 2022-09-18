Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $610,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Intel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,317,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $313,112,000 after acquiring an additional 651,178 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $1,897,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Intel to a “negative” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

INTC stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

