Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGIO. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of AGIO opened at $30.84 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5482.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.