Aidos Kuneen Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $166,142.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,936.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00167342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00284013 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.34 or 0.00734052 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.81 or 0.00600981 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00259695 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is www.aidoskuneen.com.

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.