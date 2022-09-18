Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0425 on Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Aion has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $21.32 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00255721 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00127321 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001519 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000468 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is aion.theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

