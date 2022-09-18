Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.
Air China Stock Performance
Shares of AIRYY opened at $15.85 on Friday. Air China has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Air China Company Profile
