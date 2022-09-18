Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €175.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been given a €175.00 ($178.57) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 90.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($144.90) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

EPA AIR opened at €91.74 ($93.61) on Friday. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($102.01). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €102.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €103.09.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

