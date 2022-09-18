Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €145.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €145.00 ($147.96) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AIR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($144.90) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Airbus stock opened at €91.74 ($93.61) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €102.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €103.09. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($102.01).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

