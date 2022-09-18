Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of AKTX stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 91,059 shares in the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

