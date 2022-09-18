Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of AKTX stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.24.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.