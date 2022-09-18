Akash Network (AKT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $626,069.00

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $37.61 million and $626,069.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00090434 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00077920 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021120 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00030685 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007858 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2020. Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network.

Akash Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

