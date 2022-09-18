Akropolis 24-Hour Volume Hits $10.48 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (AKRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Akropolis has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Akropolis has a market cap of $19.83 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis’ genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Akropolis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

