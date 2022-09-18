Alchemist Trading Down 23.9% Over Last Week (MIST)

Alchemist (MIST) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Alchemist coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.31 or 0.00011722 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Alchemist has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemist has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $194,361.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005079 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,697.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00057780 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010336 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005491 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00064098 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00077150 BTC.

About Alchemist

Alchemist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alchemist

According to CryptoCompare, “Mist is an open-world, Action Role Playing Game with a dynamic combat style that is unique in the world of MMOs. Collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore infinite immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG. You can collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG built on the Mist NFT Framework.The game universe connects to the MIST native token as the in-game currency, allowing you to farm and stake tokens to earn in- and out- of game rewards. Telegram | Discord | YouTube | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using US dollars.

