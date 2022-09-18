Aleph.im (ALEPH) Hits Market Cap of $28.72 Million

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000589 BTC on exchanges. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $28.72 million and approximately $204,366.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im launched on June 8th, 2020. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 247,220,482 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im/#. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im.

Aleph.im Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing).Aleph claims crosschain compatibility with Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, Solana, Avalanche and the Binance Smart Chain”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars.

