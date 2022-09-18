Alicia Grande Sells 50,000 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CFO Alicia Grande sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $778,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,371.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alicia Grande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Alicia Grande sold 57,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $809,400.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Alicia Grande sold 11,095 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $159,768.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Alicia Grande sold 130,741 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $1,812,070.26.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

CPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Recommended Stories

