Alissa Fitzgerald Sells 8,000 Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of 2.33, for a total transaction of 18,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately 157,125.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI opened at 2.29 on Friday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12-month low of 2.09 and a 12-month high of 12.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.06, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.02.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

A number of research firms recently commented on RGTI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 10.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGTI. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,968,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,338,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,528,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,505,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.