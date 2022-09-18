Alitas Market Capitalization Tops $24.63 Million (ALT)

Alitas (ALT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Alitas has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alitas has a market cap of $24.63 million and $66,474.00 worth of Alitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $475.36 or 0.02383385 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00108558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00829403 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Alitas Coin Profile

Alitas’ launch date was May 15th, 2021. Alitas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Alitas’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alitas’ official website is alitas.tech.

Buying and Selling Alitas

According to CryptoCompare, “Alitas is dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols, and providing development and deployment environments to customers worldwide.”

