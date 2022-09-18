Alkimi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $168,772.00 ($ADS)

Alkimi ($ADS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Alkimi coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alkimi has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Alkimi has a total market cap of $11.96 million and $168,772.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00112330 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002362 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00838026 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Alkimi
Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @AlkimiExchange.
Alkimi Coin Trading
