All Sports (SOC) Market Cap Achieves $13.79 Million

All Sports (SOC) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. All Sports has a total market cap of $13.79 million and $8.47 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,648.39 or 0.99980635 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00057723 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010359 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005528 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00064425 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00077333 BTC.
All Sports Profile
All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports.
All Sports Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.
