All Sports (SOC) Market Cap Achieves $13.79 Million

All Sports (SOC) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. All Sports has a total market cap of $13.79 million and $8.47 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,648.39 or 0.99980635 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00057723 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010359 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005528 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00064425 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00077333 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports.

All Sports Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. With the increasing popularity of blockchain technology, All Sports public blockchain hopes to fill in the blank of blockchain application in sports industry through blockchain technology, which is a sun-rising industry all over the world. To create a decentralized, globalized, infiltrated into sports industry chain, shared by both parties and value co-created. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.