ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Price Target Cut to $58.00

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of ALE opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $68.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALLETE

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 3.3% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

