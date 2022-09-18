Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Update

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,900 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the August 15th total of 524,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 358.1 days.

APYRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $23.42 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $38.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

