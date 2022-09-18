Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 122,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allot Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allot Communications by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 40,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allot Communications by 56.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allot Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Allot Communications from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allot Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Allot Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Allot Communications stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $148.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

